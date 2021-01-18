Steamship Authority Planning Reservation System Improvements

BARNSTABLE – The Steamship Authority has implemented technical updates for the upcoming 2021 season. The boat line’s website now features a virtual waiting room that will allow users to view their place in line, and estimated wait times.

“This is something we are all familiar with from Ticketmaster and buying Red Sox and Patriots tickets, and it’s going to give people a better experience as far as knowing where they are in the process and not having to constantly refresh the website trying to get in,” said Steamship Authority Communication Director Sean Driscoll.

Behind the scenes, the Steamship Authority has made improvements as well.

New hardware has been installed that will improve processing speeds by 100 percent, and allow for five times the data storage.

Additionally, cloud based servers have been added that will allow the Steamship Authority to more adequately handle internet traffic between the website and customers.

To better handle web traffic, the opening of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard online booking has been staggered.

“It makes sense from our side and also the user side because generally people in the summertime will travel to one island or the other,” said Driscoll.

The Nantucket General Internet Opening began on January 12th ,and The Martha’s Vineyard General Internet Opening will begin on January 19th.

The 2021 Telephone Opening will begin on January 26th.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the process for our general opening for summer,” said Driscoll.