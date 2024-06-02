You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Theater Apologizes For Comments By Jaws Actor

June 2, 2024

HYANNIS – A Beverly movie theater has apologized about an appearance from “Jaws” actor Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film on May 25th.

Some people in the audience at The Cabot in Beverly reportedly walked out over remarks from Dreyfuss about topics including the #MeToo movement, transgender youths and LGBTQ+ rights.

The theater said they regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views.

In Jaws, Dreyfuss played the role of marine biologist Matt Hooper.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


