Theater Apologizes For Comments By Jaws Actor

HYANNIS – A Beverly movie theater has apologized about an appearance from “Jaws” actor Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film on May 25th.

Some people in the audience at The Cabot in Beverly reportedly walked out over remarks from Dreyfuss about topics including the #MeToo movement, transgender youths and LGBTQ+ rights.

The theater said they regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views.

In Jaws, Dreyfuss played the role of marine biologist Matt Hooper.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.