Third Meeting Scheduled for Provincetown Park Design

October 17, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Recreation Department is planning to host the third East End Waterfront Park Community Meeting on October 20, 2021 at the Provincetown Town Hall Auditorium at 260 Commercial Street from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Design Firm Weston and Sampson will present a new design based upon feedback given at the previous meeting, which the community will be able to discuss and provide further input on.

The meeting will also feature a Q&A portion to allow guests to inquire with any questions they may have surrounding the project.

Those interested can attend the meeting in person or on Zoom.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

