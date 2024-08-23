Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award

HYANNIS – A long time Cape Cod philanthropist is the recipient of the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact award.

Maureen Wilkens of Osterville has been selected as this year’s recipient, with the award recognizing women leaders who do extraordinary work to positively impact the lives of others in the community.

“I’m very appreciative and this is so nice, but really it is about helping the community,” said Mrs. Wilkens in a statement.

She and her late husband Frank have made major donations to charities and organizations including Cape Cod Community College, the Cape Cod Hospital Healthcare Foundation, Housing Assistance Corporation, and more.

“Maureen Wilkens is truly dedicated to supporting this community and to ensuring that all Cape Cod residents and visitors have access to the best possible healthcare,” said Michael Lauf, CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

“We have been very grateful for the generosity of Maureen and her late husband, Frank, which helped us to enhance access to services and care for all at the Wilkens Outpatient Medical Complex.”

“Over the years, Maureen’s exceptional dedication to Cape Cod Healthcare and our community has continued with her passionate support for local education and training,” Lauf added. “From funding for the Cape Cod Community College/Cape Cod Healthcare Center for Nursing and Allied Health to the creation of the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center at Cape Cod Community College, Maureen’s inspiration and vision have positively impacted the lives of so many on Cape Cod.”

She will be recognized during an award ceremony October 16.