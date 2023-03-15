Three Candidates for Falmouth Town Manager

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s Town Manager Screening Committee has finished its report and narrowed down the list of applicants to three finalists.

Hiring Consultant Rick White said the committee has been thorough in its review that began in December, and that town resident input has been integral to the process.

“The select board, in addition, held a public forum inviting the public to express their insights into the experiences, qualities and backgrounds desired of Falmouth’s next town manager. Those were provided in addition to the synthesis I wrote to all of the candidates,” said White.

The three finalists are Michael Renshaw of Winder, Georgia; Mathew Wojcik of Westport, Massachusetts; and current acting Town Manager and previous Assistant Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub.

“It’s a very unique town with very unique challenges, requiring a very sophisticated and very unique professional. The screening committee will make its recommendations, and any three of them can meet that,” said White.

On March 26 from 2 to 4 pm, there will be a meet-and-greet event where the public can get to know the three candidates.

On March 27, the Select Board will interview them during their regular meeting. The public is invited to attend as an audience.