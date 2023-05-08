You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Three Finalists Chosen for Next Falmouth Police Chief

May 8, 2023

Falmouth Police Station.

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth’s Town Manager has selected three finalists to serve as Falmouth’s next Police Chief.

Falmouth Police Department Captain Brian Reid, and Lieutenant Sean Doyle, along with Westborough Police Department Chief Jeffrey A. Lourie all made the final cut.

The next step for the town staff will be to conduct reference checks prior to making a conditional offer of employment, subject to a thorough background check.

Whichever candidate that is selected will then be brought to the Select Board for approval.

The search started after longtime Police Chief Edward Dunne recently announced he will retire at the end of May, ending 48 years with the department he’s headed for a decade.

