Tim Whelan to Run for Barnstable County Sheriff

BREWSTER – State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District Tim Whelan (R) has announced his candidacy for Barnstable County Sheriff.

In a Facebook post published Thursday morning, Whelan said he is running to utilize his experience in law enforcement in the role. Whelan had worked and trained in law enforcement for over 25 years prior to initially being elected to Beacon Hill in 2014, including time spent as a Massachusetts State Police Sergeant and within the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

At the State House, Whelan has worked on numerous commissions regarding law enforcement, including the one related to the recent police reform bill.

Current Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings recently said that he will not be seeking re-election next year. In his campaign announcement, Whelan expressed his respect for Cummings.

Those elected as sheriff in Barnstable County are voted in for six year terms.