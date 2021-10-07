You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tim Whelan to Run for Barnstable County Sheriff

Tim Whelan to Run for Barnstable County Sheriff

October 7, 2021

BREWSTER – State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District Tim Whelan (R) has announced his candidacy for Barnstable County Sheriff.

In a Facebook post published Thursday morning, Whelan said he is running to utilize his experience in law enforcement in the role. Whelan had worked and trained in law enforcement for over 25 years prior to initially being elected to Beacon Hill in 2014, including time spent as a Massachusetts State Police Sergeant and within the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

At the State House, Whelan has worked on numerous commissions regarding law enforcement, including the one related to the recent police reform bill.

Current Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings recently said that he will not be seeking re-election next year. In his campaign announcement, Whelan expressed his respect for Cummings.

Those elected as sheriff in Barnstable County are voted in for six year terms.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 