Time Running Out For Sandwich Residents To Participate In Bike Trail Survey

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is reminding residents of an invitation to participate in an online survey gathering input on proposed updates to the town’s bicycle accommodations and infrastructure.

Proposed changes include new routes between the Cape Cod Canal and Service Road and shared use bike paths and bike lanes.

The survey is being conducted by the Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee, Engineering Department, and VHB.

Input will be used to inform future design plans.

The survey will be available through Monday, January 24.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Information from a recent workshop highlighting study details, including a powerpoint presentation and a map of proposed routes, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter