Tisbury Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Beach Road

TISBURY – The Tisbury Police Department has issued a traffic advisory that motorists on Beach Road should expect some delays due to roadwork in the area.

The road will see traffic dropped down to one way traveling towards Oak Bluffs from Five Corners to the drawbridge.

The work will affect traffic from 7 am to 5 pm beginning Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30.

An alert on the traffic advisory was also issued by the Steamship Authority.

For more information, travelers are urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department or visit their website here.