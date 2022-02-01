You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tom Brady Has Retired After 22 Seasons, 7 Super Bowl Titles

Tom Brady Has Retired After 22 Seasons, 7 Super Bowl Titles

February 1, 2022

Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Beall, Creative Commons license

TAMPA, FL (AP) – Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

He made the announcement in a long post on Instagram. Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

By Rob Maaddi, Associated Press

