Tom Keyes Calls for Immediate Reopening of Massachusetts

SANDWICH – Tom Keyes, a Republican candidate for state representative, has called upon state legislature and Governor Charlie Baker to immediately reopen the state.

Keyes said that the delaying of tax deadlines is inadequate for helping the small business community.

“Delaying the deadline of meals and sales taxes is insufficient, it won’t help these entrepreneurs survive,” said Keyes.

“They need to be able to salvage the summer by reopening. Business owners will take the necessary precautions because they care about their customers.”

Keyes also wants to see the removal of the blinking highway sign message for a two-week quarantine for out of state travelers.

“Those blinking signs are a Cape Cod economy killer,” said Keyes.

“We have done what was asked of us to flatten the curve. It is time to revive our economy and say that Cape Cod is open for business.”

Keyes, who has previously served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, is running against former Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination for the Fifth Barnstable District.

Current Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Randy Hunt is not running for reelection.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.