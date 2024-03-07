Compensation Program For Fishermen Impacted By Vineyard Wind Unveiled

HYANNIS – Avangrid is announcing that the Vineyard Wind 1 project has launched its Fisheries Compensatory Mitigation Program.

Avangrid says the third-party administered program seeks to provide fair, equitable compensation for commercial fishermen for economic impacts attributable to the project’s construction, operations, and decommissioning activities.

There’s a deadline of June 3rd for fishermen to qualify for compensation from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The link to the website is available here.

Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper says the compensation fund will bolster the state’s commercial fisheries during this time of transition to clean energy, and hopes this fund can be a model for ensuring offshore wind and commercial fisheries thrive together.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra added, “Throughout the development of Vineyard Wind 1, we have focused on building relationships with local fishing communities while ensuring that each of these vital industries can co-exist to the benefit of the entire Northeast region. By launching this program, we are making good on our promise to work with the fishing industry to address financial impacts related to the development of this project, and we encourage any commercial fishermen affected to apply for eligibility.”