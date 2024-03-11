You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Top Story / Steamship Authority Solar Panel Project Gets Falmouth Board Approval

Steamship Authority Solar Panel Project Gets Falmouth Board Approval

March 11, 2024

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Zoning Board of Appeals is approving plans to build a solar power array over the Steamship Authority parking lot off Thomas B. Landers Road.

The ferry service and renewable energy company NextGrid sought a special permit at a meeting on February 29th, but zoning board chairman James Morse explained that state law prohibits the denial of solar installation for any reason besides health or safety. No such concerns were expressed.

The Steamship Authority intends to pursue a similar project for its parking lot on Palmer Avenue.

The Landers Road array, which will feed three-and-a-half megawatts of electricity into the grid, will resemble the solar canopy covering the parking lot across the street at Falmouth Ice Arena.

It will also include the construction of nearly one-hundred new car-charging stations.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


