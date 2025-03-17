You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tour De France Alum And Former Olympian Joins Second Summer Cycle As Announcer

Tour De France Alum And Former Olympian Joins Second Summer Cycle As Announcer

March 17, 2025

SOUTH YARMOUTH — The Second Summer Cycle charity bike ride has announced that it is bringing on nine-time Tour de France rider and two-time U.S. Olympian Frankie Andreu to serve as the announcer for this year’s event.

The celebrated cycler and cycling advocate will bring his passion and motivational chops to the premier charity event as riders embark on their choice of four scenic courses to raise funds for 21 regional nonprofits, including Cape Abilities, Duffy Health Centers, and YMCA Cape Cod.

All courses will begin and end at South Yarmouth’s Smugglers Beach, with tracks ranging from 15 to 101 miles to accommodate all rider levels and passing through eight historic Cape towns.

Photo of Event Announcer Frankie Andreu

“We are honored to have Frankie Andreu join us as our announcer for the 22025 Second Summer Cycle,” said Event Director Pat Lentell. “His dedication to cycling and his incredible career will inspire our participants as they ride to support Cape Cod’s nonprofit organizations.”

This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, with a celebration featuring live music, food trucks, and libations to be held at the finish line from noon to 5 pm.

To register, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 