Barnstable Announces Tourism Grant Program

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has awarded a total of $12,000 in Tourism Mini-Grants to 20 civic and non-profit organizations that are producing and promoting events this upcoming year in Barnstable.

Designed to assist the town’s seven villages in supporting events and festivals that draw visitors to the Town of Barnstable, the Tourism Mini-Grant Program is funded through a portion of the town’s room tax revenues.

Organizations that received grant funding include Barnstable Land Trust (40th Anniversary Celebration), Cape Cod Art Center (75th Anniversary Celebration Series), Hyannis Athletic Association (Hyannis Harbor Hawks Downtown Marketing Plan), Hyannis Rotary Club (Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show), and the West Barnstable Village Festival.