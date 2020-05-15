You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Importance of Town Meeting Subject of Virtual Event

May 15, 2020

HYANNIS – The importance of local town meetings will be highlighted during a virtual event hosted by the Cape Women’s Coalition and Cape Cod Young Professionals.

During the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yarmouth Town Moderator Dan Horgan and Michele Randazzo of KP Law will discuss the form of government’s significance and how the virus outbreak has created legal issues regarding town elections and meetings.

Questions are welcome during the event, which will be held on May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, including how to register, visit the Eventbrite page for the event by clicking here.

