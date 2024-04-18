You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Neck Beach Access Restricted

Town Neck Beach Access Restricted

April 17, 2024

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Recreation Department is notifying the public that access to Town Neck Beach is being temporarily prohibited.

Both the sand pathway and stairway to Town Neck are closed due to storm-related issues as well as a sand refurbishment project.

That’s all in addition to the fact that the town is still building a new boardwalk to the beach.

Cooperation and patience are appreciated as officials work to create a safe entrance to the popular spot.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 