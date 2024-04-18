Town Neck Beach Access Restricted

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Recreation Department is notifying the public that access to Town Neck Beach is being temporarily prohibited.

Both the sand pathway and stairway to Town Neck are closed due to storm-related issues as well as a sand refurbishment project.

That’s all in addition to the fact that the town is still building a new boardwalk to the beach.

Cooperation and patience are appreciated as officials work to create a safe entrance to the popular spot.