Barnstable Files Motion to Dismiss Conservation Group Lawsuit

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has filed a motion to have the lawsuit brought by the Conservation Law Foundation dismissed.

CLF contends that the Barnstable Water Pollution Control Facility in Hyannis violates the federal Clean Water Act and causes pollution that threatens nearby water resources and creates toxic algae outbreaks.

The town says discharges from the plant take over two decades to reach the ocean and are not equivalent to direct discharges or subject to the Clean Water Act, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court Cases and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy.

The town says the Hyannis treatment plant has received all required permits under state law and that they are meeting all the federal standards articulated by the Supreme Court.

Town officials also said that the lawsuit threatens Barnstable’s 30-year Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan (CWMP) meant to help protect the town’s water quality.

Barnstable officials also say that if CLF wins its lawsuit, most septic systems across the Cape will likely then be subject to the CWA, requiring that septic system owners acquire associated permits.

The full statement from the town can be found below.