Downtown Hyannis Zoning Revisions Up For Discussion

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently proposed zoning revisions to support residential and mixed-use development in downtown Hyannis, with a virtual community meeting scheduled on Tuesday, January 25 at 6:00 pm for public review and comment.

The revisions seek to create a more vibrant jobs and housing market for individuals of all ages and incomes in the village by promoting an increase in mixed use and multi-family buildings.

Proponents said it would transform an area called the Growth Incentive Zone (GIZ) into a walkable and livable regional center, in alignment with the town’s Local Comprehensive Plan, Housing Production Plan and Growth Incentive Zone Strategic Plan.

The changes would incorporate modern form-based code techniques focusing on physical form of development and strengthen the relationship between the building itself and the broader context of the public space it inhabits.

The town hopes these infrastructure changes will support new growth and support local businesses such as those on Main Street.

Residents can attend the Community Meeting by clicking the Zoom link here, and entering the Meeting ID 919 4216 1091.

Public Comments can also be mailed or emailed to Planning and Development Staff, Kate Maldonado by clicking here or in writing to: Town of Barnstable. Planning board, ATTN: Kate Maldonado, 367 Main Street, Hyannis MA 02601.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter