Town of Brewster Sweeps Municipal Awards

January 31, 2024

BREWSTER – Town of Brewster won awards in all three possible categories at the Massachusetts Municipal Association Annual Conference in Boston.

It’s the first time a town has won in all three categories covered by the association in a single year.

The town won the Kenneth E. Pickard Municipal Innovation Award for hydration station initiatives, the Municipal Website Award, and third place in the Annual Town Report Contest.

Town officials including Town Manager Peter Lombardi said the awards are a testament to Brewster’s dedicated volunteers and employees. 

