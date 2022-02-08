You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town Of Orleans To Hold Public Hearing To Discuss Community Preservation

February 8, 2022

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is planning to hold a remote public hearing for the Community Preservation Committee on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 4:30 pm on Zoom.

The meeting will serve to provide information and gather community input as the town continues to refine its Community Preservation Plan and consider what resources may achieve it.

Input gathered by the meeting will be used to help determine which projects will come before voters to consider funding at the May 2022 Annual Town Meeting.

The meeting link can be found by clicking here or dialing (646) 558-8656.

The webinar ID is 84951375780.

The meeting is open to all members of the public.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

