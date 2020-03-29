Town Of Yarmouth COVID-19 Response Plan For Disposal Plan

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has developed a response plan for the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, to maintain essential services while keeping staff and residents safe.
The following is in regards to the Disposal Area.
Hours of Operation
Open Seven Days a week 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Items Accepted
Solid Waste in Trash Bags
Standard Recyclables
Coupons
Customers who currently have coupon books will be held to the honor system. The Town asks you rip the Coupon in half and place them in the trash provided by the staff at the Gate House, who will be watching from the Gate House.
Items Not Currently Accepted
Construction and Demolition Materials
Freon Items (refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners)
Antifreeze and oil
Newspaper, mixed paper, cardboard (compactors are shut down)
Bulky Waste (Furniture, mattresses)
Brush
TV and Computer Monitors
Large metal items
Other
Pay as you go payment is not being accepted at this time