Town Of Yarmouth COVID-19 Response Plan For Disposal Plan

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has developed a response plan for the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, to maintain essential services while keeping staff and residents safe.

The following is in regards to the Disposal Area.

Hours of Operation

Open Seven Days a week 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Items Accepted

Solid Waste in Trash Bags

Standard Recyclables

Coupons

Customers who currently have coupon books will be held to the honor system. The Town asks you rip the Coupon in half and place them in the trash provided by the staff at the Gate House, who will be watching from the Gate House.

Items Not Currently Accepted

Construction and Demolition Materials

Freon Items (refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners)

Antifreeze and oil

Newspaper, mixed paper, cardboard (compactors are shut down)

Bulky Waste (Furniture, mattresses)

Brush

TV and Computer Monitors

Large metal items

Other

Pay as you go payment is not being accepted at this time