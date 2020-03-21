Transit and Steamship Authorities Announce Reduced Services

HYANNIS-Both the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) and the Steamship Authority have announced that they are reducing services beginning this weekend.

The reduced schedules come as a response to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the overall decline in ridership and traffic.

The CCRTA will be reducing service beginning today, as they transition from hourly rides to two hour service. Dial-A-Ride (DART) service will still be provided, but only for essential reasons such as medical trips. The CCRTA will be reducing service through June 19.

The full reduced schedule from the CCRTA can be found on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

The Steamship Authority will begin their reduced schedule to and from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket tomorrow, March 22. The modified schedule is currently set to run through April 2, but it could be extended or modified in the future.

For the Steamship Authority’s schedule, visit their website by clicking here.