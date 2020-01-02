Transportation Leaders Seek Stakeholder Input on Buzzards Bay Enhancements

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority will meet with several stakeholders in the coming weeks to gather input on transportation enhancements in Buzzards Bay.

The meeting follows more than $345,000 in state discretionary funding awarded through the FY 2020 budget.

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir expects to meet with officials from Mass Maritime Academy, the Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, town leaders and legislators.

“We can take a comprehensive look at the entire village and look at ways to improve the way people get around without their cars enhancing public transportation,” Cahir said.

Cahir said increased public transit will be needed in the area due to recent and planned development.

“Mass Maritime Academy is there. The train bridge is there,” Cahir said. “A lot of exciting things are going on with a new hotel and a new senior living facility.”

Preliminary plans call for the CCRTA to double frequencies along a stretch of Main Street in Buzzards Bay utilizing an existing capacity.

That includes extending the fixed route Sandwich Line from the Sagamore Park and Ride in Bourne to Buzzards Bay and staggering service with the fixed route Bourne Run.

Cahir said he planned on meeting with area stakeholders when he applied for the grant funding.

“We can put all these issues on the table and see if our funding through this discretionary grant can be helpful or move forward with other thoughts and ideas that might emanate from those discussions,” Cahir said.

Cahir said the current service in the area is adequate, but he wants to be prepared with the projected improvements and development in the region.

He also believes the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the importance of extending commuter rail service from Middleborough to Buzzards Bay.