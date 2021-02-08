You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Lawyers Blast Impeachment Trial as ‘Political Theater’

Trump Lawyers Blast Impeachment Trial as ‘Political Theater’

February 8, 2021

Former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are blasting the impeachment case against him as an act of “political theater” by Democrats.

In a brief filed Monday on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, lawyers for the former president attack the case on multiple grounds.

They say it is unconstitutional and must be dismissed.

Trump’s historic second impeachment trial is set to start Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s even constitutional to prosecute the former president now that he’s no longer in office.

Democrats filed their own document Monday asserting that Trump had “betrayed the American people” and that there is no valid excuse or defense.

By ERIC TUCKER, LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 