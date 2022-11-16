You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Seeks White House Again Amid GOP Losses, Legal Probes

Trump Seeks White House Again Amid GOP Losses, Legal Probes

November 15, 2022

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.”

Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021.

He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers.

Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative.

If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

By JILL COLVIN, The Associated Press
