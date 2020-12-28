You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Signs Massive Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief

Trump Signs Massive Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief

December 28, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP)-President Donald Trump has signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal.

At stake was long-sought cash for businesses and individuals and funding to avoid a federal government shutdown. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion for government agencies through September.

Trump signed the bill at his private club in Florida during a holiday break marked by trips to the golf course. Republicans as well as Democrats had criticized the president for creating eleventh-hour chaos around an agreement that had been negotiated with input from the White House.

By Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 