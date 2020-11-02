You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Threatens to Fire Fauci in Rift with Disease Expert

Trump Threatens to Fire Fauci in Rift with Disease Expert

November 2, 2020

President Donald J. Trump and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony S. Fauci look on as Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP)-President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remains in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied to thousands of supporters just after midnight Monday.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

