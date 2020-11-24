Trump, U.S. Agency Allow Formal Biden Transition

WASHINGTON (AP)-The General Services Administration (GSA) has formally designated President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election.

The move late Monday allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20.

President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the formal transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

The letter to Biden from Emily Murphy, the head of GSA, came after Michigan certified Biden’s victory, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of the Biden transition, said in a statement that the decision “is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

