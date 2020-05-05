Truro Considering Changes to Licensing Fees, Meals Tax

TRURO – The Truro Select Board has been approached by the town’s Chamber of Commerce to aid small businesses by waiving licensing fees and halting the meals tax.

Town Manager Rae Ann Palmer gave an idea of what the meals tax was able to bring in by itself last year.

“It’s roughly $59,000,” Palmer explained.

“It’s not the rooms tax or the short term rental tax.”

Palmer did not have all of the numbers regarding licensing fees on hand during the virtual meeting with the board, but did mention that alcohol licenses likely provide the biggest amounts of money.

The board’s general sentiment to the idea was that it is vital to help small businesses struggling at this time, but that more details need to be straightened out.

“I have some very specific questions that I would like answered before making a vote on this,” Select Board Member Kristen Reed said.

State approval would be needed to make revisions to the meals tax within the town.

More information on the topic will be brought forth to the board during the town’s meeting regarding their budget this week.