You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truro Launches Climate Action Committee

Truro Launches Climate Action Committee

November 27, 2020

TRURO – The Climate Action Committee (CAC) has been launched in Truro.

The CAC was established as a way to study the impact of greenhouse gases within Truro, as well as the vulnerability of the town’s residents, businesses, and buildings to climate change.

The committee will be recommending new policies or changes to practices, while also educating residents and visitors about safe environmental practices.

Some of the specific aspects of the environment that the CAC will look into include air and water quality.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


