Truro Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Firearms

The full statement from the office of Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua Levy can be found below:
A Truro man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally selling firearms.
James McNulty, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for Sept. 11, 2023. McNulty was arrested in February 2022.
Between around January 2021 to April 2021, McNulty offered for sale and sold at least 23 firearms that did not belong to him. McNulty personally sold the firearms to other individuals from his residence in Truro in exchange for cash. McNulty does not possess a license to import, manufacture, or deal firearms.
The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division, made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by the Truro and Provincetown Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno of Levy’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.