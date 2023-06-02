Truro Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Firearms

TRURO – Truro resident James McNulty, 61, has pleaded guilty to illegally selling at least 23 firearms on Cape Cod.

The sales took place between around January 2021 to April 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000

The full statement from the office of Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua Levy can be found below: