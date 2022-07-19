You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $530M

Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $530M

July 19, 2022

HYANNIS – The nationwide Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, July 19, is estimated to be $530 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been hit since April 15. It’s set to be the biggest draw since January 2021, when a lucky winner in Michigan had the numbers for the $1.05 billion prize.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot draw, scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, is slated to have a roughly $13.7 million jackpot. It will be the second-largest payout for that game since it began back in 2009.

The cash payouts for the Mega Millions and Megabucks Doubler prizes are estimated to be $304.7 million and $10.34 million, respectively.

Tickets for the Mega Millions game will be available for $2 up until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at participating locations. Megabucks Doubler tickets can be bought until 9 p.m. on Tuesday for $1.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 