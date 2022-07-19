Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $530M

HYANNIS – The nationwide Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, July 19, is estimated to be $530 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been hit since April 15. It’s set to be the biggest draw since January 2021, when a lucky winner in Michigan had the numbers for the $1.05 billion prize.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot draw, scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, is slated to have a roughly $13.7 million jackpot. It will be the second-largest payout for that game since it began back in 2009.

The cash payouts for the Mega Millions and Megabucks Doubler prizes are estimated to be $304.7 million and $10.34 million, respectively.

Tickets for the Mega Millions game will be available for $2 up until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at participating locations. Megabucks Doubler tickets can be bought until 9 p.m. on Tuesday for $1.