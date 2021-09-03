Two More Massachusetts Cases of West Nile Virus Reported

HYANNIS – The state Department of Public Health has reported two new human cases of West Nile Virus.

Both individuals were exposed to West Nile in Middlesex County, according to state health officials.

The department also recently announced that the first human case in Massachusetts was also likely exposed in Middlesex County.

No deaths have been reported this year associated with the mosquito-borne illness, but a total of 38 communities have had their WNV risk level raised from low to moderate.

None of the communities are in the Cape Cod and Islands region, where the risk level remains low, according to the DPH.

“These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.

“Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost. As we enjoy the unofficial last weekend of summer and then head back to school and work, it is important for people to remember to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

Cooke advised residents to avoid being outside during peak mosquito hours of between dusk and dawn, and consider wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks to avoid bites.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever and flu-like illness, though more severe illness can occur.