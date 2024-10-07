You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two More West Nile Virus Cases Reported

Two More West Nile Virus Cases Reported

October 7, 2024

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced two additional human cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state this year to 15.

One of the individuals was likely exposed in Middlesex County, while the state says the other likely had exposure out-of-state.

The health department says there have been 333 West Nile-positive mosquito samples taken so far, including in Barnstable, Dukes and Plymouth counties.

Risk remains for West Nile, as well as EEE, until the first hard frost.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 