Two More West Nile Virus Cases Reported

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced two additional human cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state this year to 15.

One of the individuals was likely exposed in Middlesex County, while the state says the other likely had exposure out-of-state.

The health department says there have been 333 West Nile-positive mosquito samples taken so far, including in Barnstable, Dukes and Plymouth counties.

Risk remains for West Nile, as well as EEE, until the first hard frost.