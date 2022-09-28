You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two New Steamship Authority Vessels Officially Named

Two New Steamship Authority Vessels Officially Named

September 28, 2022

The M/V Gay Head, one of the vessels to be replaced by the new vessels. Courtesy of the Steamship Authority.

FALMOUTH  – The two new offshore supply vessels recently acquired by the Steamship Authority have been named following a public contest. 

The M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy will join the Authority’s fleet in 2023, ferrying passengers and freight to and from the islands. 

They will ultimately replace the M/V Gay Head and M/V Katama that are reaching the end of their service life.

The contest drew more than 8,000 entries. 

The two winners of the $250 Steamship Authority gift cards and invitations to the welcome ceremony for the vessels will be randomly selected from those who proposed the winning names.

The ceremony is expected to be held in early 2023.

