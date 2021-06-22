You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two seriously injured in Falmouth rollover crash

Two seriously injured in Falmouth rollover crash

June 21, 2021

FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash which left one car on its roof. The crash happened sometime before 8 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Doran Way.  Firefighters had to extricate two people from the wreckage. At least one was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

