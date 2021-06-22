FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash which left one car on its roof. The crash happened sometime before 8 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Doran Way. Firefighters had to extricate two people from the wreckage. At least one was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two seriously injured in Falmouth rollover crash
June 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
