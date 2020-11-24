Two Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority said that two employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One was an employee aboard the M/V Katama and the other worked aboard the M/V Woods Hole.

Those who worked in close contact with the employees aboard the vessels have been notified.

Due to their duties, both employees were unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours, said the Authority.

No operational changes or interruptions were experienced due to the results.

The Authority said that they are taking additional preventatives steps in response to the results to ensure public safety in addition to their nightly cleaning of vessels using hospital-grade disinfectants.

All public and employee areas are cleaned regularly and high-touch surfaces such as railings, table tops, and door handles are disinfected on a routine schedule.

Employees are instructed by the Authority not to come to work if they are feeling sick under any circumstances.

Additionally, employees are instructed to wear cloth face coverings, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.