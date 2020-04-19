You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Chamber Launches Save Small Business Fund

U.S. Chamber Launches Save Small Business Fund

April 19, 2020

Courtesy of the U.S. Chamber Foundation and Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

CENTERVILLE-The U.S. Chamber Foundation has launched the Save Small Business Fund in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Small businesses and local chambers of commerce will be eligible to receive grants worth $5,000 for aid during the pandemic. The grants are a part of the larger Save Small Business Initiative from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which aims to provide long-term support for small businesses across the nation.

Applications will open Monday, April 20.

To learn more, including how to apply, visit the fund’s website by clicking here.

