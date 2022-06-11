You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Lifts COVID-19 Test Requirements for International Travel

U.S. Lifts COVID-19 Test Requirements for International Travel

June 11, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.

The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning, June 12.

The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.

Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

BY ZEKE MILLER AND DAVID KOENIG, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

