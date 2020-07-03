United Way Aids Champ Homes Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS – Champ Homes has received a $5,000 grant from the Cape and Islands United Way to be used for meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health and safety of those who are homeless or close to becoming homeless during the COVID-19 outbreak is pivotal, the United Way stated. The grant helps Champ Homes provide packaged meals three times a day to those they serve.

Champ Homes is a local nonprofit organization that aims to provide resources and transitional housing to those on the Cape.

To learn more, visit Champ Homes’ website by clicking here.