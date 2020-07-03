You are here: Home / NewsCenter / United Way Aids Champ Homes Amid Pandemic

United Way Aids Champ Homes Amid Pandemic

July 3, 2020

HYANNIS – Champ Homes has received a $5,000 grant from the Cape and Islands United Way to be used for meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health and safety of those who are homeless or close to becoming homeless during the COVID-19 outbreak is pivotal, the United Way stated. The grant helps Champ Homes provide packaged meals three times a day to those they serve.

Champ Homes is a local nonprofit organization that aims to provide resources and transitional housing to those on the Cape.

