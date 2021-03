CENTERVILLE – The recipient of the second annual Visionary Award from the Cape and Islands United Way has been announced.

Nauset Disposal owner Shawn DeLude was praised for his consistent support of the nonprofit organization. He has been a member of their board, and Nauset Disposal has sponsored the organization.

The award, which is given to an individual who has positively impacted the Cape Cod community, will be presented at the United Way’s Best Night gala later this year.