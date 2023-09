BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable High School student was arrested at the local team’s Friday night football game against Bridgewater-Raynham after bringing in an unloaded gun and knife.

A letter from school officials to parents confirmed the arrest, adding that the student wanted to intimidate someone thought to be coming to the area. They said that the weapon was never brandished and was discovered during a search later.

Officials said players and attendees of the game were safe at all times.