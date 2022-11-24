Thanksgiving Football Games Halftime Update

HYANNIS – Local high school football games are under way on this Thanksgiving Day.
Barnstable will look to make it three Turkey Day wins in a row as they host Falmouth. Falmouth is leading Barnstable 19-6.
Dennis-Yarmouth is at home against Nauset Regional in the 26th battle for the Chowder Bowl. D-Y is up by one over Nauset, 27-26.
St. John Paul II will seek another victory on the road over Monomoy Regional. Both are currently tied 0-0.
Sandwich is at home against Mashpee, as the hosts try to make it two consecutive holiday victories. Sandwich leads 22-14.
Bourne is playing host to their cross-canal rivals Wareham, who have lost three straight on Thanksgiving.
Cape Cod Tech is taking on Upper Cape Tech at home to see who will claim the Golden Wrench. Upper Cape Tech leads 20-6.
Just off Cape, Plymouth North will make a bid to win their seventh holiday game out of eight–they’ve taken a trip across town to Plymouth South. Plymouth South leads 28-7.
Follow this page for any updates on local football scores throughout the day.