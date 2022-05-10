You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Updated CapeFLYER Schedule Announced

Updated CapeFLYER Schedule Announced

May 10, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has released an updated CapeFLYER train schedule ahead of the summer season.

The new schedule is headlined by a later Friday evening departure with an 8:20 p.m. arrival in Hyannis. The CCRTA explained that this change was made to provide more time for workers in Boston to catch the train, while also allowing for passengers to hop aboard the last Nantucket boat of the evening at 8:40 p.m.

Both Hy-Line Cruises and the Steamship Authority will have services available to accommodate the expanded CapeFLYER schedule.

The CapeFLYER season begins on May 27.

The entire schedule can be found on the CapeFLYER’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 