Updated CapeFLYER Schedule Announced

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has released an updated CapeFLYER train schedule ahead of the summer season.

The new schedule is headlined by a later Friday evening departure with an 8:20 p.m. arrival in Hyannis. The CCRTA explained that this change was made to provide more time for workers in Boston to catch the train, while also allowing for passengers to hop aboard the last Nantucket boat of the evening at 8:40 p.m.

Both Hy-Line Cruises and the Steamship Authority will have services available to accommodate the expanded CapeFLYER schedule.

The CapeFLYER season begins on May 27.

The entire schedule can be found on the CapeFLYER’s website.