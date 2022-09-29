Upper Cape Tech Receives State Grant for New Programs

BOURNE – Upper Cape Regional Technical School will be receiving part of $24 million in grant funding from the state to enable lab modernization and student expansion programs aimed to expand enrollment.

Upper Cape Tech was given $2.4 million to update their infrastructure in the environmental science and technology labs.

Upgrades will include lab equipment such as microscopes, HAZMAT simulators, weather stations, and field equipment such as field and marine access vehicles.

The grant also allocates funds to create more learning opportunities in the late afternoon and evening.

Zac Iven, CapeCod,Com NewsCenter