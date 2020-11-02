Uptick in Online Child Predator Cases During COVID-19 Pandemic

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands child advocacy center “Children’s Cove” is issuing a warning to local parents and caregivers to be extra diligent in the prevention of online exploitation of kids as they spend more time online, especially in a time of remote learning.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on more predators have been transitioning to online platforms in an effort to gain direct access to children.

In recent reports published since July 1st, Children’s Cove has more than doubled its total referrals from the previous year involving children who have fallen victim to these scams.

In an effort to curb those numbers, officials as well as local law enforcement stress that conversations about body safety and online safety might seem uncomfortable, and overwhelming at first but can be critical in reducing risk.

Unfortunately, research has shown that one in five children will experience unwanted sexual content and solicitation online if not educated on safe internet practices at an early age.

For more information on how to keep your child safe and how to report any cases of child abuse, you can click HERE or contact your local police department.