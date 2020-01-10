You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Blames Iran for Ukrainian Jetliner Downing, Pledges Probe

US Blames Iran for Ukrainian Jetliner Downing, Pledges Probe

January 10, 2020

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The U.S. is promising to take “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran.

Iran denies that one of its missiles hit a Ukrainian airplane that crashed near Tehran this week, killing all 176 aboard.

Western leaders say the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The crash came after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of its top general in a drone strike.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the U.S. believes the plane was likely shot down by an Iranian missile. 

