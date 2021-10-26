You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Details New International COVID-19 Travel Requirements

October 26, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules requiring most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the Biden administration’s new rules, airlines will be required to collect contact information on passengers regardless of whether they have been vaccinated to help with contact tracing, if that becomes necessary.

Beginning November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions. All travelers will need to be tested before boarding a plane to the U.S. There will be tightened restrictions for American and foreign citizens who are not fully vaccinated.

By Zeke Miller and David Koeing, Associated Press

