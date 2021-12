WASHINGTON (AP) – America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.

That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press